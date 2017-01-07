Long waiting time at ticket office due to higher customer volumes

Published
1 hour ago

We thank Ms Soh Ngoi May for her feedback ("TransitLink's slow system leaves bad impression"; Jan 5).

We regret to learn of Ms Soh's unpleasant experience when she visited our ticket office at Orchard MRT station on Dec 29, 2016.

We did a check and found that our computer system was not lagging on that day.

However, we were experiencing higher customer volumes due to the festive period, and the waiting time might have been longer than usual.

We have also ascertained that the tourists mentioned had multiple and more complex transactions, which were completed within 10 minutes.

We understand that our staff alluded to our inefficient computer system for the longer waiting time.

This was not the case and our staff have been informed, accordingly.

Corrine Ng (Ms)

Vice-President

Corporate & Marketing Communications

Transit Link

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 07, 2017, with the headline 'Long waiting time at ticket office due to higher customer volumes'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Travel Agency goes the extra mile to protect personal data
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping