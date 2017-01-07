Long waiting time at ticket office due to higher customer volumes

We thank Ms Soh Ngoi May for her feedback ("TransitLink's slow system leaves bad impression"; Jan 5).

We regret to learn of Ms Soh's unpleasant experience when she visited our ticket office at Orchard MRT station on Dec 29, 2016.

We did a check and found that our computer system was not lagging on that day.

However, we were experiencing higher customer volumes due to the festive period, and the waiting time might have been longer than usual.

We have also ascertained that the tourists mentioned had multiple and more complex transactions, which were completed within 10 minutes.

We understand that our staff alluded to our inefficient computer system for the longer waiting time.

This was not the case and our staff have been informed, accordingly.

Corrine Ng (Ms)

Vice-President

Corporate & Marketing Communications

Transit Link