Living density different from population density

We refer to Mr Cheang Peng Wah's letter (Alarmed by population figures; April 20).

Housing Board chief executive Cheong Koon Hean's lecture was about how Singapore can anticipate its urban future and develop "liveable density".

The figures cited were, hence, on living density, and not population density.

Living density takes into account only the land available for urban areas, and excludes land used for ports, airports, defence and utilities, among others.

It would be inaccurate to extrapolate the population size from the living density figure.

Jaffrey Aw

Director (Strategic Planning)

Housing & Development Board