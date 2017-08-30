Let's show more regard for others

The action of this 14-year-old boy was very dangerous and could have caused a fatal accident (Teen arrested for allegedly hurling ofo bike from 30th floor; June 17).

I am concerned, as this is not an isolated case.

It would appear that our morals and values are going downhill. Will Singapore be made up of individuals who are selfish and have no regard for others' safety? That would be very sad indeed.

Shared bikes are meant for sharing among cyclists and should not be misused.

I also see many shared bikes being parked indiscriminately in my neighbourhood - outside my neighbour's house, at bus stops and on grass patches next to pedestrian paths.

All of us who use these bikes should be responsible for them and park them in the designated parking zones after use.

I am sure nobody would want to use a damaged bike.

Tse Min Jia, 11

Primary 5 pupil