Let's get smarter at petrol stations

Although most petrol pumps here are equipped with credit card readers, almost all motorists still prefer to leave their vehicle at the pump and go inside the kiosk to pay.

The vehicle thus occupies one pump and deprives other motorists from using it.

Furthermore, all the nozzles are fitted with a cut-off feature which automatically stops the pump when the fuel in the vehicle reaches a certain level. Yet, the pump attendant would waste an extra minute or two trying to fill the tank to the brim.

How can we call ourselves a smart nation when we do not take advantage of the smart features in something we use so often in our daily lives?

Leon Lui Yuen Leung