Let's ban all tobacco products

The effects of tobacco kill millions worldwide every year. In Singapore, about seven Singaporeans die prematurely from smoking-related diseases each day. People who take in second-hand smoke experience more negative effects than the smokers themselves.

Policies have been implemented, such as the prohibition of smoking within 5m of a bus stop, but smoke will still diffuse.

The buying and selling of chewing gum has been successfully banned. Is it possible to do the same for tobacco products? The answer is yes.

The taxes collected for tobacco products are very high, but I am sure that the Government will have no doubts when choosing between national revenue and the well-being of citizens.

Lim Si En, 16, Secondary 4 student