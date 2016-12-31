Let security officers focus on work at MRT stations

Officers of the Public Transport Security Command (Transcom) are either based at an MRT station or move from station to station.

This is all well and good.

However, I have seen Transcom officers being approached by commuters who were lost and needed directions. The officers were helpful and spent a few minutes helping the commuters.

While I am sure everyone appreciates help when lost, the Transcom security personnel should be left alone to do their work.

Perhaps they can carry a sign on their vests to direct people to the control station to seek help, instead of obliging people seeking directions. All it takes is a distracted security officer, and a lot of damage can be done.

Amy Choong Mei Fun (Dr)