Let security officers focus on work at MRT stations

2 hours ago

Officers of the Public Transport Security Command (Transcom) are either based at an MRT station or move from station to station.

This is all well and good.

However, I have seen Transcom officers being approached by commuters who were lost and needed directions. The officers were helpful and spent a few minutes helping the commuters.

While I am sure everyone appreciates help when lost, the Transcom security personnel should be left alone to do their work.

Perhaps they can carry a sign on their vests to direct people to the control station to seek help, instead of obliging people seeking directions. All it takes is a distracted security officer, and a lot of damage can be done.

Amy Choong Mei Fun (Dr)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 31, 2016, with the headline 'Let security officers focus on work at MRT stations'.
