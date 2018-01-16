Let customers decide how much rice they want

At the moment, some drink vendors offer graduated amounts of sugar syrup with their drinks.

For instance, a customer can state if he wants 20 per cent, 40 per cent or 50 per cent of sugar in his drink.

This approach can be extended to the ordering of dishes with rice, to bolster the Government's effort in combating diabetes.

Currently, customers have the option to ask for less rice.

But I believe more people will support this idea if the portion is quantifiable, such as 50 per cent, 75 per cent or 100 per cent.

It is a win-win situation - the vendor saves on cost, while the customer gets the exact amount of rice he wants to consume.

The Health Promotion Board should introduce this approach at hawker centres and foodcourts nationwide.

Chan Thim Soon