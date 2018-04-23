Lessons from Australia's listeria outbreak

The recent outbreak of listeria linked to Australian rock melons offered many lessons (Two in S'pore infected by listeria similar to that in Aussie outbreak; April 17).

First, the world is becoming more interconnected. Infections which are unusual in Singapore will travel far and wide and spread via transport links. They are carried via contaminated food, or infected persons.

As Singapore spreads its wings wider in search of alternative food imports, we will be even more vulnerable to these infections.

Second, the excellent work by the Ministry of Health demonstrated the Republic's capabilities in tracking listeria here.

Using the equivalent of DNA fingerprinting, the sequences from two individuals with this infection were found to be similar to the Australian outbreak. We can form a local or even international depository of such pathogens.

Third, the separation in time and place of the infections also argues that these have been occurring for a prolonged period.

The absence of any prior history of rock melon consumption means that other food sources must be contaminated too. In other words, we must have been exposed unknowingly.

As the contamination occurred in the tightly regulated food industry in Australia, it begs the question of the food sources obtained from loosely regulated countries, including underdeveloped countries.

Are Singaporeans exposed to other contaminants, including drug-resistant bacteria from animal husbandry with gross antibiotic abuse?

While the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) can always tighten the screening processes of food imports, the random nature of sampling means cases will always fall through the cracks.

This deficiency in food safety also offers Singapore the opportunity to set an international standard for food regulation.

A certification with a Singapore-endorsed food safety mark can bring quality to our food. Prerequisites can include constant checks of the farms and supplies.

This can be a Singapore-led initiative in worldwide food safety. In fact, it could be the birth of a new industry. The blueprint for this is already in the DNA of AVA.

People should remember that listeria should not induce hysteria.

The responsibility of food safety rests eventually with ourselves.

Wash and clean all fruits and vegetables properly and separate cooked and uncooked food, cleaned fruits and uncleaned or uncooked items.

Individuals with poor immunity, including the young and the old, should also abstain from uncooked food.

Perhaps the Health Promotion Board can consider teaching the basics of food hygiene.

Food safety is part of total defence.

Leong Hoe Nam (Dr)