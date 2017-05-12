LED lights send wrong message to 'smartphone zombies'

The use of LED lights on pavements sends a negative message that "smartphone zombies" no longer have to look up to know when to cross the road (Floor lights help 'smartphone zombies' keep eye on the road; May 10).

It suggests that using smartphones when crossing roads is not something to be discouraged.

Efforts should be expended to raise awareness among pedestrians about the dangers of keeping their eyes glued to their smartphones, and of the need to concentrate fully on the surrounding traffic.

It might also be a good idea to erect signs to remind the public of this.

Road accidents can happen anywhere, and it would incur a huge sum of money to install such LED lights at all pedestrian crossings islandwide.

Lim Chee Khiam