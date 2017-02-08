Learn from Shanghai's pre-school model

It is a common complaint that parents of children with special needs face a long wait to get a place in an Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children (Eipic) centre.

Parents who are more affluent can afford to send their children to private Eipic centres. But the average Singaporean parent cannot do so.

Perhaps we could adopt Shanghai's model, where parents who applied unsuccessfully for a place in a public pre-school can be placed in a private pre-school. They pay the price of the public pre-school, with the government offsetting the difference.

Jacelyn Chia Yee Fang, 20,

Polytechnic Year 3 student

