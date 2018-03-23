Landed home owners often have no option but to park on roads

Mr Lim Boon Seng has called on the authorities to take action against owners of landed homes who reserve parking spaces (Act against landed property owners who reserve parking spaces on road; March 21).

I would like to highlight that living in a Housing Board flat comes with the privilege of a designated carpark.

Though the HDB car owner may not be able to park at the closest carpark near his home, he has a guaranteed space to park his vehicle nevertheless.

On the other hand, there are no designated carparks for landed home owners. Even those who live near HDB estates are unlikely to get a space in designated HDB carparks as priority goes to HDB car owners.

So where can landed home owners park their cars but outside their houses?

This is a problem landed home owners face day in, day out. If we do not "chope", or reserve, the space outside our houses, we have no other option.

While I do not condone people vandalising cars for parking near landed homes (Car owner's Jurong visit takes nasty turn; March 16), most landed home estates have managed to strike a balance between residents and visitors over the problem of limited parking spaces.

The Land Transport Authority should be lauded for its "community approach of advising residents to ensure the objects they place outside their homes do not pose a safety hazard or obstruct other road users".

Sabrina Chew (Ms)