Kidney transplant cost: SGH replies

The article, "80-cent lollies to pay for a kidney op" (Jan 8), estimated that the kidney transplant for Madam Salbiah Ahmad would cost $45,000.

However, it did not clarify that this figure is before MediShield Life claims. Madam Salbiah can also apply for Medifund if she is in financial difficulty.

A substantial portion of the medical bills for Singaporean patients who opt for subsidised ward types is covered by government subsidy.

Patients can generally also draw on MediShield Life and Medisave for hospital bills and selected outpatient treatments. Needy Singaporeans can seek further assistance from Medifund.

Patients who are on the wait list for a kidney transplant are counselled by the Singapore General Hospital on their clinical care and financing options, while they wait for the availability of a donor.

We have got in touch with Madam Salbiah to share the available options, and we wish her the best in her health.

Olivia Khoo (Ms)

Head Department of Medical Social Services

Singapore General Hospital