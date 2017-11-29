Keeping S'pore clean is job of everyone in the country

It is disheartening for Singaporeans to hear many of the ministers, and even the Prime Minister, say that Singaporeans must learn not to litter (Keeping S'pore River clean 'a relentless effort'; Nov 27).

It sounds like the onus of keeping the country clean lies solely with us, Singaporeans.

A news report in January last year stated that "seven in 10 caught littering are Singapore residents".

This means there were Singaporeans, permanent residents and foreigners involved.

As of June last year, the island's population stood at 5.61 million, of which only around 3.4 million are citizens.

A whopping 39 per cent of residents here are non-citizens.

So why is the message of keeping Singapore clean directed only at Singaporeans?

It sends the wrong message to foreigners and permanent residents that keeping Singapore clean is not their responsibility.

Koh Wee Leng (Ms)