Keeping messages simple can save lives

I totally agree with Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng ("Simple language works best in public campaign advertisements"; Jan 30).

When communicating with the masses, we must use simple language so that the majority can grasp the message without much difficulty.

In fact, attempting to read messages more than once may pose a danger, such as when motorists try to decipher our Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System overhead road display.

"Automated external defibrillator" (AED) is another tongue twister. What would happen if someone collapses but the people around do not know what an AED is?

It would be simpler to call it a "heart saver" or "heart machine".

Let us keep it simple and stick to the adage: "Write to express and not to impress."

Ho San Cheow