Keep the DSA door open

The Direct School Admission programme is very effective for pupils who may not be book-smart but have outstanding talent in other areas ("Record number of pupils applied for direct entry to Sec 1"; Jan 23).

The door should not be closed to them just because their grades do not make the cut.

Are we promoting the paper chase to children and telling them that they have choices only if their grades are excellent?

This will only increase competitiveness among pupils.

It is only right that children with other talents are able to attend schools of their choice which have the capability to nurture their talents further.

This is especially helpful to those who do not have the resources to nurture their talents further on their own.

Elaine Lim Kai Ting, 16,

Secondary 4 student

