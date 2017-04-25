Keep striving to turn S'pore into education hub

Singapore has always been at the top when it comes to the quality of pedagogy.

Recently, Singapore was ranked No. 1 in all the test subjects of the Programme for International Student Assessment, ahead of school systems across Asia, Europe, Australasia and the Americas.

The National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University have also risen in the QS World University Rankings to be among the Top 15.

Yes, there have been setbacks in Singapore's ambition to be an education hub.

A record number of private schools in Singapore were shut down last year and even more are expected to exit the scene this year.

But this should not dampen Singapore's drive to be an education hub.

The Ministry of Education can use the unutilised capacity in schools to attract international students, both within and outside Singapore (8 junior colleges among 28 schools to be merged; April 21).

This will ensure the time-tested Singapore public education system gets its due recognition.

Sriram Iyer