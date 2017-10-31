Keep Singapore 'nuke-clear'

I say a resounding "no" to using nuclear power in Singapore (Why Singapore needs to make nuclear power work; Oct 24).

No doubt, nuclear energy is far more potent, productive and space efficient than thermal, hydro or solar energy. Singapore is also certainly able to afford and operate a reactor.

But to the question "is it safe", nays abound.

Nothing is completely safe. Any machine created by man can fail. Reactors are operated with utmost caution and with bated breath every day.

In many countries worldwide, people have been fighting to switch off nuclear reactors for decades.

Keeping in mind Chernobyl and Fukushima, do we dare to even think about a nuclear reactor in our tiny country?

If it fails, the consequences would be catastrophic and could doom a country like ours. The impact would be felt not just now but also for many decades and generations to come.

Trading in our people for energy is not a prudent idea.

We should depend on other sources for power, even if they may cost more. For instance, we can harvest solar energy.

Let us live safely and pass on a safe, liveable land to our future generations.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar