Keep cats a part of our community

I live in a private estate and grew up enjoying the company of community animals, especially cats.

They have never been an issue and, in fact, encourage friendship and bonding in the community.

However, I have noticed that in the past few years, the cats have been disappearing.

I also discovered that a few of these cats were trapped in cages by private individuals.

A check with the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) revealed that there are no rules against people trapping community cats. There is no system to account for them either.

Without these cats, it has become common to see big fat rats scurrying around the parks and houses.

I hope the town councils and AVA can work together to tag these cats and make them known in the community, so residents can come together to care for them and allow the animals to serve their purpose.

I cannot imagine Singapore becoming a society that is so sterile that cats cannot be spotted in the streets. Let us move forward as a humanistic society by thinking of and giving space to the other creatures in our midst.

Juliana Low (Ms)