It's not just soft drinks we need to worry about

Lowering the sugar content of soft drinks in the fight against diabetes is a good first step.

But kopitiam coffee (with sugar and condensed milk), fresh fruit juice, three-in-one coffee mix and bubble tea all contain massive amounts of sugar too.

Sugar is also hidden in many local dishes - for example, nasi lemak, chwee kueh and gulab jamun (deep-fried milk ball in syrup).

The copious amount of rice we consume eventually converts to sugar too.

To reduce the risk of diabetes at the national level, an enormous multi-pronged, holistic and coordinated approach is needed. A sedentary lifestyle should also be addressed.

Demonising soft drinks alone addresses only one component of the problem, not the problem in its entirety.

Michael Loh Toon Seng (Dr)