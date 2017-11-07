It pays to be gracious on the road

Ms Cecilia Koh's observations of the current state of our road behaviour are mostly correct (What happened to gracious driving?; Oct 23).

The recently launched Safer Roads Campaign aims to encourage road users to "Choose Graciousness", recognising that every road user has a role to play in ensuring road safety.

Safer driving is a function of mindfulness. We need to be aware of what is happening when we drive. This will help us to be more gracious, courteous and considerate to fellow road users.

The Singapore Kindness Movement, together with help from the authorities, has produced a series of road safety videos, targeted at specific road users.

Banners promoting this year's road safety messages have been placed on lamp posts islandwide and the Land Transport Authority's running messages are flashed on gantries on the expressways.

These are efforts to remind road users to be considerate and mindful of other road users.

In addition, we should keep the following in mind:

•Accidents do happen because of ungracious driving, and we can easily imagine ourselves to be the victim.

•Imagine how we would feel if the emergency vehicle is trying to save someone we love. How would we conduct ourselves?

•Imagine everyone not giving way to anyone on the road. Where would we be? We would simply end up in a huge traffic jam.

It pays to be gracious because graciousness not only ensures a smoother and safer journey for all but, more importantly, it saves lives.

William Wan (Dr)

General Secretary

Singapore Kindness Movement