It is not only road names that are confusing

Mrs Ng Beng Choo ("Go back to basics when naming roads"; Jan 14) makes a good point about going back to basics when naming roads.

But it is not only road names that are a problem.

Some road signs are also confusing to motorists unfamiliar with a route.

For example, if one were to travel to Choa Chu Kang, Hillview Avenue and Yishun, one would encounter baffling road signs like N1-N7, N4, N1, N1 3-6. What do they actually mean?

Motorists look for directional signs that lead us to ourdestinations. The letters followed by numbers serve no purpose because they tell us nothing about the avenues and streets.

The authorities should change to more user friendly signs, with avenues and streets clearly shown.

Even the block numbers of new Build-to-Order flats have been replaced by letters, such as Block 100A, 100B and 100C, rather than in numerical sequence like Block 100, 102 and 103.

The former is not easily understood by the elderly, some of whom are unfamiliar with the alphabet. This makes it quite challenging for them to locate the blocks.

Something else that is confusing is the Land Transport Authority's contact phone number - 1800-CALL LTA. Not all phones allow people to dial both numerically and alphabetically.

Government agencies are supposed to help the public with easy-to-understand signs, block numbers and telephone numbers.

Francis Cheng