Is transition to primary school really so bad?

The Ministry of Education's decision to give some degree of preference to children attending its kindergartens for admission to co-located primary schools seems predicated on a felt need to facilitate a "smoother transition" (MOE's move ensures every child has equal chances; Dec 8).

But is the move from kindergarten to primary school really such a traumatic experience that has to be addressed?

It is a fact that tens of thousands of young children have made that transition in the past 10 to 15 years.

Is there evidence that they suffered serious emotional trauma, which the ministry's new approach can significantly alleviate?

It seems like the children have managed.

The authorities should recognise that our young children are an adaptable lot, despite their age, and drop this tweak to the Primary 1 admission policy.

Young Pak Nang