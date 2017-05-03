Bike-sharing scheme

Is such a system sustainable?

Bike-sharing is a common sight in many neighbourhoods these days, but will Singapore be able to sustain the system?

Some errant users have employed extreme methods, such as repainting the bicycles, to keep them for their personal use (Errant users giving bike-sharing a rough ride; April 15).

I am disappointed to see that such behaviour exists in our society. I am afraid this problem will only get worse.

The bike-sharing system should be based on trust and cooperation between companies and citizens.

A user who has used bike-sharing services in France and Germany said that in those countries, there was a sense that the bicycles were shared goods, and people who used the bikes took care of them.

If other countries can do it, so can Singapore.

Let us work towards being a more considerate and gracious society.

Patricia Tung Hui Ru

