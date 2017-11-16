Is Oxley Castle book really meant for kids?

Epigram Books chief executive Edmund Wee says that the children's book, The Phantom Of Oxley Castle, is not a re-telling of the Oxley Road events (Picture book's launch event cancelled; Nov 13, and Arts House sets out events leading to cancellation of launch; Nov 14).

Who is he trying to kid?

It is obviously a satire or a parody.

The picture book is about a grand castle with 38 rooms, on a tropical island, where two young princes, a princess and their pesky butler named OB Markus live.

Its title and storyline clearly bring to mind the 38 Oxley Road saga and the Lee family feud.

Writers and publishers should avoid exploiting a sensitive event that is still unresolved.

Those who pick up the Oxley Castle book at another launch venue should note that not all children's books are indeed children's books.

Francis Cheng