It is good to see that the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority will start collecting iris data from this month to augment existing biometric identifiers ("ICA to start collecting iris images next month"; Dec 29, 2016).

This is a particularly welcome development for senior citizens like me, whose fingerprints have blurred with age.

This will, hopefully, allow us to use the automated lanes at Changi Airport, instead of queuing up at the increasingly long manual lines.

Jairam Amrith