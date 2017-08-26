Introduce cycling lessons in schools

To give Singapore's goal of being a car-lite nation a boost, the authorities should seriously consider introducing cycling in schools.

Cycling lessons can be carried out for all students after school hours, in batches of 40 participants, for a duration of 45 minutes or so, under the supervision of qualified trainers.

It will probably take four lessons for beginners to learn to ride.

All the initial training can be done in the safety of the school compound.

Once the students are confident, they can graduate to cycling outside school to get a feel of traffic.

Upon satisfactory completion of the cycling course, the students can take part in cycling excursions, such as to historical buildings or new housing estates.

After a few years, all young Singaporeans will be able to use bicycles safely and confidently, and cycling may become a way of life with people in Singapore.

Mak Seck Hong