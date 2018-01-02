'Insulting modesty' law should be made gender-neutral

The report that Singapore's law on insult to modesty protects only women was interesting ('Insulting modesty' law does not apply to men, rules court; Dec 30, 2017).

The appeal against the 10-week jail term given to a man who covertly took obscene videos and photographs of men in public toilets is not without its merits.

Voyeurism in whatever form should not be condoned.

It should not be suggested that potential offenders can get away with a lighter punishment just because the law is inadequate or, perhaps, outdated.

How would the law be interpreted if it had been a woman intruding upon a man's privacy with ill intent?

Parliament should review this law against insulting the modesty of women. The law should be made gender-neutral.

Chia Yong Soong