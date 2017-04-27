Install temporary sound barriers during interim

The Land Transport Authority has said that it plans to install noise barriers at MRT and expressway viaducts (Noise barriers and no-work Sundays among measures taken; April 23).

The work would entail customised and extensive additions, alteration and modification to the existing reinforced concrete structures, and is slated to be completed by 2022.

Could the regulating authority consider the erection of temporary measures prior to the completion of the sound barriers?

The authority could look at simple ones often used at construction sites, which essentially are huge canvas or tarpaulin pieces with sound insulation material woven into them.

Prefabricated panels, also known as sound curtains, could be used as well.

These can be assembled and dismantled quickly and have been found to be very effective in noise insulation.

Joe Teo Kok Seah