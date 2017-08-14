Install parking meters in private estates

Motorists parking along the roads in private estates cause much inconvenience to people who live in the neighbourhoods.

As parking spaces are scarce and highly desired in private estates, parking must come at a price.

Parking meters should be installed and be charged by the hour.

Only those who are willing and able to pay the price will be allowed to park in such spaces.

The meters will discourage non-residents from parking in these spaces, and encourage residents to park within their own premises.

This will ease the traffic jam in these estates and also promote the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

Tint Wai Aung