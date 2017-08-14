Install parking meters in private estates

Published
35 min ago

Motorists parking along the roads in private estates cause much inconvenience to people who live in the neighbourhoods.

As parking spaces are scarce and highly desired in private estates, parking must come at a price.

Parking meters should be installed and be charged by the hour.

Only those who are willing and able to pay the price will be allowed to park in such spaces.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The meters will discourage non-residents from parking in these spaces, and encourage residents to park within their own premises.

This will ease the traffic jam in these estates and also promote the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

Tint Wai Aung

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 14, 2017, with the headline 'Install parking meters in private estates'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice