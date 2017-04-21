Many motorists are generally indifferent to the rights of pedestrians at pedestrian crossings, in spite of attempts to educate them (Educate drivers on pedestrians' right of way; March 30).

Drivers are supposed to slow down as they approach these crossings and stop if someone is about to cross. Often, neither of the two happens.

Over the years, there have been many accidents by negligent and inconsiderate drivers, resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

But the police appear to be paying just lip service to this problem (Driving lessons, tests emphasise pedestrian safety; April 4). Much more has been done to curb speeding and rightly so.

Even where speeding is concerned, years of safety talks, road safety exhibitions and other efforts at education have fallen on deaf ears. Many motorists continue to exceed speed limits except when they spot a camera.

Perhaps the police should install cameras at pedestrian crossings. You can then expect drivers to be on their best behaviour.

Also, the police would not need to ask pedestrians to file reports about their close shaves with death, or ask accident victims knocked down at the crossing for more information. Everything will be captured by the camera.

Such cameras do not cost much and the fines from inconsiderate drivers will very quickly make up for the cost.

Besides, the cost of such cameras is a small price to pay for the lives broken, and the pain and suffering pedestrians, especially the very young and the elderly, go through when an accident happens.

Lu Chisen