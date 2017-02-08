Install bollards at escalators

Despite the many accidents, many parents still choose to use strollers on escalators ("Stuck stroller dislodges steps on MRT escalator"; Jan 13).

This puts the safety of not only the child at stake, but also that of others who are on the escalator at the same time.

Perhaps bollards should be installed at the entrance and exit of escalators to deter parents from pushing strollers onto the escalator.

More educational posters can also be placed nearby to highlight the danger.

A long waiting time for lifts often results in parents using the escalators instead.

More ramps and lifts should be built near escalators.

Mandy Tan Ru Yi, 14,

Secondary 2 student

