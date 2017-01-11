Innovative devices good for healthcare

My recent visit to a hospital during an emergency for a family member showed me that although our healthcare system is highly effective and efficient, our hospitals are overloaded.

Hence, I was glad to read about the SynPhNe device that researchers came up with to allow stroke patients to rehabilitate at home ("Device helps stroke patients recover at home"; Dec 14, 2016).

The device greatly reduces the need for a doctor or therapist to keep a constant eye on the patient, and does not add pressure to our healthcare system.

Such innovation is the right way forward for Singapore's health industry, given issues such as a rapidly ageing population, increasing healthcare costs and shortage of hospital beds.

Madhumitha Ayyappan, 16,

Junior College Year 1 student