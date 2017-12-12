Infrastructure is ready for S'pore 4.0 but citizens aren't

Mr Charlie Ang's commentary (Preparing for Singapore 4.0; Dec 9) reminds me of remarks made by then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong in 2005 that newly upgraded housing estates required residents to "upgrade" their mindsets on littering and vandalism.

The population has not changed much since then, despite the progress the country has made.

We are still basically a "cleaned" rather than clean nation. Jaywalking is still a problem. Shared bicycles are being abandoned indiscriminately, and e-scooters are all over the road, even though it is illegal for them to be there.

We may be a First World nation but Singaporeans are still struggling with the fundamentals of what it is to be socially responsible First World citizens.

Are we prepared for Singapore 4.0?

For those unfamiliar with the term "4.0", Mr Ang's succinct definition is useful.

It refers to the 4th Industrial Revolution where there is a major technology shift from computer systems to integrated cyber, physical, biological and intelligent systems.

We should get our basics right first and not aim to be a country with advanced hardware and outdated software.

Seah Yam Meng