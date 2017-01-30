Increase in COEs due to more car deregistrations

We refer to Mr Neo Poh Goon's letter ("Having more COEs goes against car-lite push"; Jan 23).

The supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) available for bidding in each quarter is largely determined by the number of vehicles deregistered in the previous quarter.

As more vehicles were deregistered in October to December last year, more COEs are available in February to April this year.

The overall vehicle population in Singapore is controlled by the allowable vehicle growth rate, which has been lowered to 0.25 per cent from 2015, and will be further reviewed by the end of this year.

Ong Hui Guan
Deputy Group Director, Policy and Planning
Land Transport Authority

