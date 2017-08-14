Incorporate football facilities in future regional hubs

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) would be right in re-zoning the base of S-League clubs if the new boundaries revolve around the state's future plans for regional hubs (Clubs query benefits of planned relocation; Aug 10).

Our Tampines Hub has shown us just one way of gaining some ground in drawing spectators to S-League matches.

The hub offers more than just football. Football fans may be more willing to visit, given the added attractions, while others who are at the hub for other reasons may become walk-in spectators.

It is unfortunate that the upcoming Bedok hub does not contain a football stadium.

The FAS leadership must work hard to convince the Government to incorporate the needs of the game in the nation's urban infrastructure upgrading plans.

Football is a sport that demands space. Gaining state backup is a major step in strengthening the S-League, which will ultimately enhance the competitiveness of Singapore football.

Liew Eng Leng