IncomeShield claims - why they have to be e-filed

We thank Ms Ng Sout San for her letter ("Why reject medical insurance claim that isn't e-filed?"; Jan 31).

Ms Ng stated that her IncomeShield claim for a surgical procedure was not considered because the clinic that attended to her had not applied for an electronic-filing (e-filing) facility to submit her claim electronically.

We would like to clarify that IncomeShield is an Integrated Shield Plan that comprises MediShield Life and an additional private insurance coverage component.

The IncomeShield policy requires all claims (except for pre-hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation treatments) to be made and sent through the e-filing system set up by the Ministry of Health.

Only MediShield Life-accredited medical institutions can e-file insurance claims.

The clinic that Ms Ng visited is not a MediShield Life-accredited clinic and does not subscribe to the e-filing system.

Therefore, Income is unable to admit her claim.

We have contacted Ms Ng to explain our position.

Andrew Yeo

General Manager

Life & Health

NTUC Income