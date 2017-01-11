Include people with disabilities in policy discussion panels

I was disappointed to learn that there were no deaf representatives in the panel on the third Enabling Masterplan and the advisory panel that is to recommend how to bring children with disabilities under the Compulsory Education Act.

It is essential for deaf representatives to be involved in national panels and working groups to give input and crucial information about the needs of the deaf community.

They can also provide insight into the situations that deaf and hard of hearing Singaporeans face.

I hope the authorities can include people with disabilities in such discussions, so that policies can be aligned with their needs.

Alfred Yeo Chi Jin