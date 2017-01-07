Improvements to enhance online user experience

I thank Mr Soh Gim Chuan for supporting the Government's implementation of citizen-centric digital services and products ("The digital revolution - a knife that cuts both ways"; Jan 5).

Mr Soh shared about the hassle of form-filling. This is why last May, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) launched MyInfo, a consent-based platform to help users fill in digital forms automatically instead of having to do so repeatedly for every digital transaction.

GovTech has also introduced a virtual assistant, Ask Jamie, on several government websites to help visitors find answers faster, through information gathered from "chatting" with Jamie.

We have also enhanced government websites and apps by focusing on better user experience (UX) design.

These are just some of the improvements we have made to bring convenience to users and enhance their experience when they transact online with the Government.

GovTech is also exploring the possibility of piloting MyInfo in the private sector - beginning with banks in the first half of this year - to extend the potential benefits to citizens and businesses through the industry.

Chan Cheow Hoe

Government Chief Information Officer

Government Technology Agency