Improved work processes should shorten working hours

Shorter working hours should be the natural progression of things as Singapore moves from Third World to First ("Time to consider shorter working hours"; Forum Online, Feb 3).

Over the years, we have moved up the value chain - from labour intensive industries to IT-dominated workplaces.

Quality has replaced quantity, and value has supplanted mass. Technology has made our work processes more efficient and effective.

It stands to reason that we should see a corresponding reduction in working hours without compromising efficiency and productivity.

Sticking to the same working hours smacks of inefficient time management and failure to move with change.

Shorter working hours would have tremendous and positive effects for the country.

The immediate benefits include more quality family time for workers and a much needed leg-up in boosting our dwindling fertility rate.

Seah Yam Meng