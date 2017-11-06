Improve image of technical workers

The Ministry of Education should work towards improving the image of workers in the technical field (Workers show no pride in their work, by Mr Seah Yam Meng; Nov 3).

In secondary school education, we cluster the less academically gifted students into the technical track. Worse still, the Normal stream is divided into ''Academic'' and ''Technical'' groups, which encourages the stereotype that the more technically focused students are of lower academic calibre.

This is doing a disservice to our future technical professionals.

Cut-off points for admission into most engineering courses at post-secondary institutions remain traditionally high, further supporting the stereotype and discouraging those who are technically inclined.

Our youngsters then grow up with an ingrained stigmatised view of technical jobs.

Lim Chee Khiam