Improve communication with commuters

Although the MRT staff worked tirelessly to keep the trains moving on the Downtown and North-South Lines last Friday morning (Signal faults hit 2 MRT lines at the same time; Aug 19), I believe improvements can still be made in how they communicate with commuters.

I arrived at Stevens Station on the Downtown Line and saw a signboard notifying commuters of a disruption on the line.

However, there was no notice or announcement on the North-South Line disruption.

When I asked a staff member about the North-South Line's service status, he told me he was unable to update me on the status of the other lines.

Since it is common for commuters to transfer from one MRT line to another, it is important for a full picture of the other lines' service status to be available so commuters can better plan their journeys.

I travelled from Stevens to Telok Ayer station. On the way, the train had to bypass one of the stations in between, but there was no announcement made about this.

I found out it was because the platform screen doors failed to open - but only because I was seated near the train conductor and overheard the conversation he was having with the central control room.

I can only imagine the frustration of the other commuters when the train bypassed the station with no explanation.

I appeal to the train operators to revisit and improve their disruption response protocol to provide commuters with better and more updated information.

Yiu Wing Lit