Important to pick someone able to work closely with the team

Our founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew was a natural leader, born out of a tumultuous time when the country was still in its infancy.

The selection of Mr Goh Chok Tong and PM Lee Hsien Loong as the next PM was facilitated by the comforting presence of our founding prime minister who was still around to guide and oversee a smooth transition.

We have entered the Post-LKY era where the selection of the next leader will have to be based not only on one who is able to call the shots, but more importantly, one who is also able to work closely with all his team members, rally their support and present a united front.

Without the benefits of the LKY-era, the next government will, for the first time, be truly tested on its ability to pull together a team that is unified and that will be able to serve the people and take the country to the next level of development.

Seah Yam Meng