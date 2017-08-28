Important to know local laws when travelling overseas

Being aware of cultural differences can help Singaporeans overseas avoid getting into trouble with the law in the host country (UAE jails 2 S'porean men for wearing women's clothes; Aug 24).

While it is impossible to know everything about a foreign country's laws, culture and customs, we should do some basic research.

Just because something is permissible in Singapore does not mean it is legal in other countries.

Singaporeans abroad must adhere to the laws and regulations of the countries they are visiting and exercise due care and personal responsibility.

Likewise, foreigners visiting Singapore are also expected to abide by our laws.

Francis Cheng

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 28, 2017, with the headline 'Important to know local laws when travelling overseas'. Print Edition | Subscribe
