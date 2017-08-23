In today's technologically advanced world, it is especially important to ensure cyber security.

It is becoming increasingly easy for hackers to carry out attacks, as seen in the recent WannaCry and Petya cyber attacks.

The spread of fake news and terrorist organisations using cyberspace to radicalise and recruit are also forms of cyberthreats.

Hence, it is a relief that Singapore is so cyber secure (S'pore takes top spot in UN cyber security index; July 7).

This ensures the safety and security of the citizens and the peace and stability of the nation.

It can also enhance Singapore's standing as a trusted digital hub, and contribute to the development of the nation, as countries trust us and are willing to build bilateral ties with us.

Lin Fangxing, 16

Secondary 4 student