Important to be good neighbours

I was sad to learn that more neighbours are not getting along with one another ("More people taking aim at neighbours... with cameras"; Jan 8).

It is important to be a good neighbour. Our friends and relatives may not live nearby, so in times of need, it is our neighbours who are close enough to help.

Fortunately, it is possible to dispel mistrust between neighbours.

Whenever we see our neighbours, we should greet them politely. During festive periods, we can exchange goodies. We can also invite them over for lunch or dinner.

If there are younger children next door, we could help them with their homework, or invite them over to play.

In this way, we can make our neighbourhoods better places to live in.

Charmaine Wong, 11,

Primary 6 pupil