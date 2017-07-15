Important for overseas S'poreans to update foreign address with ICA

We regret that Dr Lee Siew Peng did not experience a smooth process when registering for SingPass two-factor authentication, or 2FA (Have a new system for public? Test it rigorously first; July 7).

We have apologised to Dr Lee for the inconvenience caused and further implemented measures to minimise human error in our processes.

According to the National Registration Act, overseas Singaporeans are required to update their foreign address with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore. They can register for a OneKey token online. The token and PIN mailer will then be delivered to their official foreign address within 10 working days.

We understand that there may be some overseas Singaporeans who have not updated their foreign address. For these users, they may e-mail Assurity Helpdesk at osu@assurity.sg or call +65 6566-3539 for assistance.

David Ng

Director, Technology and Operations

Assurity Trusted Solutions