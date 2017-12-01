ICA officers expected to carry out duties professionally

We thank Ms Ten Siew Lin for her feedback (Faster remedies, better trained staff needed at immigration; Nov 28).

We give the assurance that the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) expects the highest level of professionalism from officers deployed under our command.

The duty person Ms Ten spoke to on that day was a Certis Cisco officer engaged by ICA to perform security duties at Changi Airport Terminal 4. That officer has been counselled about the matter.

On Nov 24, around the time Ms Ten arrived at the immigration hall, the automated lanes briefly experienced some technical issues.

As this coincided with the peak travel period, additional officers were deployed to assist travellers.

It is unfortunate Ms Ten did not notice them when she was looking around for assistance.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused.

Serene Wong (Ms)

Head, Public & Internal Communications

Corporate Communications Division

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority