How to decide who gets a ticket?

Editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang's suggestion (Never been to the NDP? Give every citizen a ticket; Aug 6) is inspired but will not be easy to execute.

Which individual or family gets the privilege of attending the National Day Parade (NDP) each year? Who gets priority?

Will senior citizens who witnessed the transformation of this country be at the top of the list?

Will kindergarten children be prioritised, as part of the National Education programme?

What about their parents or teachers who accompany them?

There also has to be diversity within the audience, with a healthy mix of ministers, children, the elderly, blue-collar workers and white-collar workers.

All these considerations will result in major headaches for the organising committee each year.

Goh Dai Lin (Miss)