Holistic support for children with cancer

We thank Mr Hoe Li En for his feedback on Hair For Hope (Shaving head for Hair For Hope has little meaning; Aug 5).

The Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF) is grateful to the many people who have taken part by shaving their heads and to the community for its support for children with cancer and their families.

Hair loss is one of the most common side effects of chemotherapy. Often, caregivers shave their heads to connect emotionally with their children by showing them that they are on the cancer journey together.

The act of shaving is a meaningful way to express support for these children by telling them that it is okay to be bald and that they are not alone in their fight against cancer.

By shaving, individuals also become ambassadors to raise childhood cancer awareness.

We share the writer's view in supporting these children by engaging them in deep and meaningful conversations.

For this reason, CCF provides holistic age-appropriate psychosocial support for our children at different stages of their illness and recovery.

Our team of professionals, comprising case workers, child-life specialists, and art and play therapists, works closely with our beneficiaries to address their emotional, developmental and social needs.

These interventions are aimed at helping these children regain their sense of normalcy, enhance personal growth and resilience, build confidence and develop positive self-esteem.

Tan Lay Eng (Ms)

Head, Communications

Children's Cancer Foundation