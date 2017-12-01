Hold reskilling courses during working hours

Mr Vikram Khanna is spot on in highlighting the importance of upgrading and reskilling for working adults to prepare for future challenges (Minding the skills gap; Nov 29).

He is right in pointing out that Singapore is still lagging behind in this respect compared with other countries.

However, there are practical reasons why our workers seem to be less passionate about upgrading and reskilling.

For a start, most workers who want to upgrade their skills have to do so in their own time, and this means attending classes or courses after working hours.

This not only eats into their private time, including time for rest, but affects their work-life balance and family life too.

Perhaps it is time for employers to consider skills upgrading as an important part of a worker's career and treat it as something that should be done during working hours.

Employees will definitely be more willing to get involved if they are attending such courses during working hours, as they are still being paid.

This is a win-win situation for both employers and employees.

Seah Yam Meng